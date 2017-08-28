Surveyor on shaky ground after absence from Bibb, Monroe border hearing

A surveyor caught in the middle of a border dispute between Bibb and Monroe counties could be in trouble for failing to attend a hearing on the matter.
A court date for Terry Scarborough is set for Thursday in the Griffin Judicial Circuit court after the surveyor apparently ignored subpoenas requiring him to testify during a two-day hearing earlier this month, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has been tasked with making a decision on the border feud that would determine whether millions of dollars in property taxes remain in Bibb or go to Monroe.
Monroe and Bibb County officials have not been able to settle the boundary dispute that began more than a decade ago.
Kemp is now waiting on the results of Scarborough’s court hearing before resolving the border case, Kemp’s spokeswoman Candice Broce said in an email.
An attempt by The Telegraph to reach Scarborough Monday was unsuccessful.
He has also been a no-show at other hearings, saying in 2009 that he was suffering because Bibb would not pay him nearly $200,000 he was owed for his surveying work.
In 2005, then-Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed Scarborough to identify the boundary. Through surveying, archaeological evidence and maps, Scarborough concluded that Bibb County had encroached into Monroe County, a claim that Bibb officials disputed.
Kemp later rejected the surveyor’s boundary, but he said Scarborough would be allowed to present more evidence about his findings at future hearings.
The border in question involves about 400 parcels where Bass Pro Shops and some homes are located.
The state established the county line in 1822, but no evidence from any original survey remains.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
