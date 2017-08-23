More Videos

  • 'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says

    Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show.

Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show.
Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show. Betty Cantrell Special to The Telegraph

Miss America Betty Cantrell hopes the country will get hooked on ‘Nicotine’

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

August 23, 2017 01:42 PM

UPDATED August 24, 2017 09:13 AM

It might come as a surprise that a former Miss America who advocated healthy living would be promoting “Nicotine.”

But the 2016 national pageant queen isn’t encouraging folks to smoke, just get addicted to her upcoming first album.

“Here it is y’all! My official album cover for #Nicotine!!!” Betty Cantrell posted Tuesday on Facebook.

Cantrell, a Middle Georgia native who wowed the Miss America judges with her operatic voice, is launching her country music career in Nashville, Tennessee.

The cover shows images of the former brunette with her now golden, shoulder-length locks flowing as she turns her head before coming to rest with her hair covering her right eye in the final frame.

BettyCover
Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell unveiled her first album cover on Facebook this week in advance of her CD release concert at Macon’s Cox Capitol Theatre on Sept. 22.
Special to The Telegraph breaking@macon.com

When asked on Facebook why “Nicotine?” Cantrell responded that she wrote the title song.

There was no story or incident that inspired it, she said.

“It just came to me!”

The singer, who put her studies on hold at Mercer University to compete in the Miss Georgia and Miss America pageants in 2015, had originally planned to pursue a career on Broadway before deciding to record country music.

She will debut her first CD at the Cox Capitol Theatre on Sept. 22 with tickets now on sale at coxcapitoltheatre.com.

“You’ve have always supported me, and so it’s time to bring it all back home to say ‘Thank you,’ ” she said in a video promoting the concert. “I can’t wait to see you there.”

  • Betty Cantrell announces reality TV show

    Betty Cantell, 2016 Miss America, announced Tuesday night at an awards banquet in Macon that she would be filming a pilot episode for a new reality TV show.

Betty Cantrell announces reality TV show

Betty Cantell, 2016 Miss America, announced Tuesday night at an awards banquet in Macon that she would be filming a pilot episode for a new reality TV show.

Andrea Honaker The Telegraph

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

