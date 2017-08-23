Miss America Betty Cantrell hopes the country will get hooked on ‘Nicotine’

More Videos 0:57 Macon girl 'so proud' of mom's dying wishes Pause 1:15 South Bibb Christmas tree farmer loves lighting up the faces of customers. 0:54 Trains take over plane hanger for a week at museum 1:22 Volunteers deliver hot Thanksgiving meals to the needy and shut-ins 0:41 Teen in critical condition after being shot at Macon apartment 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:42 Bibb schools 'virtual desktops' explained 1:40 Ability to overcome adversity key to winning title, Wilkinson County head coach says 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers 2:01 Top ranked Georgia defeats South Carolina Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'Let's make this a night to remember,' Betty Cantrell says Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show. Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell is launching her debut album in a concert back home in Macon, Georgia on Sept. 22, 2017. Cantrell is living in Nashville as she pursues her country music career. "It's time to bring it all back home," she says in inviting everyone to the show. Betty Cantrell Special to The Telegraph

