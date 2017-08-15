Macon’s Confederate statues could be relocated

Macon-Bibb County is looking to see if its two Confederate statues can be moved to a more “suitable” location, county spokesman Chris Floore said.
The statutes are currently located downtown.
The cornerstone of the original unnamed Confederate soldier statue was laid in 1878 at the corner of Mulberry and Second Street. Possibly due to traffic concerns, the statue was moved about 75 yards away to its current location at the corner of Cotton Avenue and Second Street in April of 1956.
The statue is meant to represent the lives that were lost during the Civil War.
That isn’t the first thing that comes to mind for some members of the community.
For Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins, the statue is an instant reminder of slavery and oppression.
“I find it to be an offensive piece of art that reminds me of a point in history where my ancestors were oppressed and were slaves.” Watkins said.
With plans to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to redevelop downtown areas into parks or new event spaces, Watkins wonders if having the statue remain in its place will be best for every citizen when it’s surrounded by many negative views. It also poses the question as to whether it is worth working around when it could be moved to another location.
“I do want to be sensitive to the fact that it’s probably impractical to wipe out everything in our county that’s got a memory of the Confederacy,” said Watkins. “But instances like those two parks we’re thinking of redeveloping, I think it’s a fair conversation to have.”
Watkins believes it would make more sense for the statues to be moved to Rose Hill Cemetery where some other Confederate soldiers are also buried.
Others believe that the statues are a part of history and should remain where they are.
“You can’t whitewash it away. If you do away with history, you will never remember the past. You never need to walk that path again. But if you take it away, soon or a later you’re going to walk it,” said Macon-Bibb Commissioner Joe Allen.
With the Confederacy embedded into Macon’s history, some argue that history would still be remembered even without the statue. In other ways, there might be parts worth forgetting.
“I think slavery and the Antebellum South is still and always will be entrenched in our memories our history because that’s what a lot of these Southern and Georgia communities were build off of,” Watkins said. “I wouldn’t mind forgetting that at some point there was an actual argument...as to whether or not I was a full human. If that were somehow forgotten, I actually wouldn’t mind that.”
Instead of focusing focusing on taking down monuments, Commissioner Elaine Lucas believes the most important thing to do now is move forward.
“Rather than dealing with monuments that were put up by people who thought they were honoring somebody...I want us to move on and pay tribute to those people who truly deserve it,” Lucas said.
Staff writers Cordilla James contributed to this story.
