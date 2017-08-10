New downtown Macon park designs feature roundabout, enough space for large events

A section of downtown could look radically different if a new downtown park becomes a reality.
Designs have been completed for Poplar Street Commons, a new park stretching the block along Poplar from First Street to Second Street. The drawings by Atlanta-based architectural firm HGOR feature a linear park, roundabout, wider sidewalks and other streetscape improvements.
The park would be located at the former site of the Avenue of Flags and current location of a monument honoring the women of the Confederacy. It would also be situated outside a new parking deck and the planned multimillion dollar Central City Commons development that will includes a Hyatt Place hotel.
Poplar Street Common’s design features nearly 19,000 square feet — enough space to hold hundreds of people at a time, according to HGOR.
One area titled “Gathering Plaza” will have tables and chairs, lighting and terraced steps leading to open lawn. And the nearby Second Street Plaza would be a place where event stages could be set up and food trucks could serve people.
The designs also include changes to the layout of roads, including a rerouted DT Walton Sr. Way and a roundabout at the intersection of Poplar Street and First Street. Among the streetscape improvements around the park will be bike lanes and shade trees.
Poplar Street Commons comes as the result of a compromise among Macon-Bibb officials after the controversy surrounding an alcohol ban at the nearby Rosa Parks Square.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission still needs to identify a source of funding for the park. A potential option is using money from the $280 million special purpose local option sales tax.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
