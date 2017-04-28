Rosa Parks Square is no place for a beer festival, former Macon Mayor Jack Ellis says

A day before a beer festival in downtown Macon’s Rosa Parks Square, friends of the park gathered to oppose the event, contending that such a festival disrespects the life and legacy of the civil rights leader.
“We do not want Rosa Parks Square turned into a beer garden,” former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis said at a news conference in the park. “We got word that they’ve had one before, unbeknownst to me. ... We would ask that they respectfully cease and desist from having any beer festivals or beer gatherings of any nature in Rosa Parks Square.”
Ellis, who said he learned about the Just Tap’d craft beer festival earlier this week, made the announcement with several members of the NAACP standing beside him, including County Commissioner Elaine Lucas.
“Now is not the time, especially on the eve of the Pan African Festival in our community,” Ellis said. “There’s something wrong with that picture.”
Saturday will mark the third annual beer festival in the park.
There are plenty of other parks where the festival could be held, Ellis said, adding that he had not reached out to anyone at Just Tap’d, located adjacent to the park, to talk about other options.
Lucas asked Ellis what could be done about the situation, and Ellis said he’d expressed his objection to the County Commission in the past.
Lucas said she would work on drafting a resolution to ban such events in the park bearing the civil rights icon’s name.
Chris Floore, a spokesman for the county, said the Parks and Beautification Department approved the event, and Mayor Robert Reichert signed off on it.
“It’s all permitted and ready to go,” Floore said. “(Just Tap’d) has done everything they need to do to hold this, and again, it’s their third year. They’re expecting several hundred people.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
