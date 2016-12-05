Rosa Parks honored in Macon park bearing her name

1:11 Stratford student in the running for national research prize Pause

3:14 Cop Shop Podcast: When his girlfriend called the police on him, he sent her emojis

1:37 Animal Welfare Conference touts new license plate to reduce unwanted pets

1:05 Rain doesn't damper spirit of participants in Christmas Parade

8:00 Check out sights, sounds from the 2016 Robins Regional Chamber's Christmas Parade

2:35 Bike run helps Georgia Industrial Children's Home

0:29 Scenes from the Bibb County sheriff's deputy crash scene

1:49 'God will make a way,' girl writes after fire guts home

2:44 Capricorn Records studio in Macon has long history