Whitby resigns from Industrial Authority in wake of bribery charges

Cliffard Whitby has stepped down from his position as chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority following his indictment in a bribery scandal.
Whitby’s resignation came soon after a federal indictment charged him with multiple counts of conspiracy and bribery related to a probe of a former Bibb County school initiative.
In a resignation letter sent Saturday to the Industrial Authority, Whitby said he was “shocked by the terrible and unexpected allegations” made against him by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
He said he was resigning because of the negative impact the case could have on the Industrial Authority.
“I have been humbled by the outpour of the affection and support from the Authority members, community members, family and friends,” Whitby said in the letter. “I am determined to fight these allegations and maintain faith in the legal process that my record will show that I have always acted in a manner to better the community”
Whitby has been accused of paying a total of $434,000 to bribe former Bibb school Superintendent Romain Dallemand into supporting the Macon Promise Neighborhood plan aimed at improving the Unionville and Tindall Heights neighborhoods, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Dallemand has agreed to work with federal authorities in the case after pleading guilty in Florida on Wednesday to filing a false tax return for 2012, under-reporting his income and over-reporting his itemized deductions.
Whitby, meanwhile, faces charges of conspiracy to pay a bribe to an agent of an organization receiving federal funds, conspiracy to launder the proceeds of unlawful activity, and five counts of paying a bribe to an agent of an organization receiving federal funds.
The indictment alleges that Dallemand accepted $100,000 from Whitby for Dallemand’s backing of the Promise Neighborhood program. Whitby pledged $100,000 every year over a 10-year period for Dallemand’s “continued support.”
That deal hinged on the Bibb school district’s contributing $1 million each year to the program, according to federal documents.
Shortly after the U.S. Attorney’s Office released details about Whitby’s indictment last week, the Industrial Authority sent out a statement saying the case was not related to its business.
The authority also named its vice chairman, Robbie Fountain, as acting chairman.
Industrial Authority attorney Kevin Brown said Monday that the authority has not been contacted by federal authorities as part of Whitby’s case.
The Industrial Authority is working “to make sure all matters are reviewed in-depth” while it undergoes its annual audit performed by Macon firm Clifton, Lipford, Hardison & Parker, Brown said.
He declined to comment on whether any company officials have contacted the Industrial Authority about any concerns about Whitby’s troubles.
“The Industrial Authority is continuing business and making sure we give all of our corporate citizens the confidence that the Industrial Authority will help them succeed,” Brown said.
Fountain echoed Brown’s sentiments that one person won’t prevent the six-member authority board from continuing its mission.
“It’s business as usual with the authority,” he said Monday afternoon. “We remain confident in our ability to do the work” needed to support and attract companies.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments