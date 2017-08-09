Miss America 2016 Betty Cantrell says ‘Yes to the dress’ for upcoming episode

The only hint Betty Cantrell is giving about her wedding dress selection is that it is “not a pageant dress.”
Tuesday, the former Miss America traveled to Atlanta for a taping of the TLC show “Say Yes to the Dress.”
The program contacted her about appearing on the show shortly after she announced her engagement to Spencer Maxwell on the night she gave up the crown in Atlantic City.
Cantrell, the former Miss Warner Robins and Miss Georgia, moved to Nashville with Maxwell to launch her country music career.
She broke the news on Facebook that she has indeed chosen a gown, but is keeping everyone in suspense until the program airs.
Although she rocked the pageant world with a two-piece, midriff-baring evening gown she designed for Miss Georgia and Miss America, Cantrell said in a recent Telegraph interview that she wants a traditional wedding.
“I’m big on traditions,” she said. “I am very traditional.”
That includes keeping the design a secret from her future husband.
“I’m very big on the groom not seeing the dress before the wedding,” she said.
Some of Cantrell’s pageant gowns will soon be on display at the Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences for an exhibit celebrating Georgia’s Miss Americas on the 65th anniversary of the late Neva Jane Langley winning the title before marrying businessman Bill Fickling Jr. and settling in Atlanta.
Tuesday, Cantrell posted photos from Bridals by Lori where she is smiling with her parents, sister and future mother-in-law, who most likely will be featured on the episode.
“What an emotional, exciting, perfect day!!!” she gushed in the post.
