Betty Cantrell trades Miss America crown for diamond ring

As the clock struck midnight, ending Betty Cantrell’s fairy tale year as Miss America, the world was learning her next big adventure.
In an Instagram post, while she was still wearing her crown and the garnet gown from her final appearance as the nation’s premier beauty queen, Cantrell embraced her boyfriend, Spencer Maxwell.
Her left hand on his chest prominently displayed a diamond engagement ring.
“And now I can finally say my Fiancé! to the man who let me be Miss America for a year, to the man who is moving to Nashville with me to help me achieve my dreams as a country music singer, to the man who so selflessly lets me shine, to the man who never gave up on me... to the love of my life. Forever and always, your dreams are my dreams. I love you Spinny.”
Her powerful rendition of the National Anthem opened the Sept. 11 pageant in Atlantic City where many contestants acknowledged the date.
Cantrell was so overcome with the emotion that she paused to wipe her eyes before continuing on.
As the post-pageant parties were just getting going, Cantrell was back on Instagram with a closer shot of the cushion cut solitaire.
“Because I’m OBSESSED!!!!” she enthusiastically wrote. “@spinnymoose knows how to pick a ring.”
She now joins the sisterhood of former Miss Americas after crowning Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields as the 2017 titleholder.
Over the weekend, Tassie Cantrell, Betty’s mother, was enjoying meeting former Miss Americas, who have their own reception room during the competition.
Looking around and seeing Lee Meriwether and others she has grown up with, Tassie Cantrell was loving every minute.
“They are so kind and so regular. I don’t see why you would think otherwise, right? I mean, we’re all people,” she said. “But still, I look around and I think, ‘What am I doing here?’”
