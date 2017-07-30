Escaped inmate with Houston ties recaptured

Prison escapee John Peter Leonardi was recaptured on Interstate 75 north near Jackson, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The department tweeted the capture. The tweet said the capture was “without incident” and was the result of “leads developed” by its apprehension unit. It gave no further details.
Leonardi, 51, escaped from a Carroll County Prison work detail earlier Saturday. He was serving a 2-year sentence on drug charges in Houston County.
In January he was arrested after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle. He struck a utility pole that snapped and closed a section of Lake Joy Road for 11 hours.
