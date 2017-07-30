Local

Escaped inmate with Houston ties recaptured

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

July 30, 2017 8:13 AM

Prison escapee John Peter Leonardi was recaptured on Interstate 75 north near Jackson, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The department tweeted the capture. The tweet said the capture was “without incident” and was the result of “leads developed” by its apprehension unit. It gave no further details.

Leonardi, 51, escaped from a Carroll County Prison work detail earlier Saturday. He was serving a 2-year sentence on drug charges in Houston County.

In January he was arrested after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle. He struck a utility pole that snapped and closed a section of Lake Joy Road for 11 hours.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

"*repeat repeat" on repeating Bragg Jam

3:21

"*repeat repeat" on repeating Bragg Jam
Kids Jam at Bragg Jam 1:06

Kids Jam at Bragg Jam
Concert crawl gives music lovers 86 bands in 16 venues to enjoy 0:49

Concert crawl gives music lovers 86 bands in 16 venues to enjoy

View More Video