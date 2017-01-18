Motorist slams into a utility pole when fleeing from Houston sheriff’s deputy

4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' Pause

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

0:36 Motorcycle crashes with semi

2:24 "We can't get slack 'cause trouble coming every day," Bloomfield businessman says

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

0:59 Dunk changed momentum in Westside win

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

0:51 Car dealership receives unexpected visitor when deer jumps through window