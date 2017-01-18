Motorist slams into a utility pole when fleeing from Houston sheriff’s deputy

A fleeing motorist who slammed head-on into a utility pole Sunday was driving a stolen vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.
The impact split the pole in two, knocking out a lower section with the top section still standing, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe.
The crash Sunday night on Lake Joy Road near Village Boulevard left electrical wires across the roadway and closed Lake Joy Road overnight.
The driver, John Peter Leonardi, 50, of New York, and a sole passenger, Shannon Marie Friend, 40, of Florida, were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, after the crash to be checked out. Leonardi also had a Florida address.
Both were being held without bond Wednesday in the Houston County jail on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property in relation to a 2000 Lexus RX 300 that was reported stolen from Florida, according to Harlowe and jail records.
Leonardi was also charged with criminal damage to property, fleeing and attempting to elude and numerous other traffic offenses - including running a red light, a stop sign and driving on the wrong side of the road.
The six-minute chase started about 8:30 p.m. after Leonardi failed to pull over for a sheriff’s deputy, Harlowe said. Deputy Andrew Gunn attempted to pull Leonardi over for failure to maintain lane at Lake Joy Road and Russell Parkway, Harlowe said.
The chase, which reached speeds of about 65 miles per hour across seven miles, ended when Leonardi lost control of the vehicle in a curve and crashed into the pole, Harlow said.
Lake Joy was closed at the crash site to clear the wreckage, for the crash investigation, for replacement of the pole and repair of electric and other utility lines until about 8 a.m. Monday, Harlowe said.
In spite of the manner in which Leonardi drove, there were “no other close calls,” Harlowe said. Traffic was light, he said.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments