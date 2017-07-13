Trump to nominate two judges with Middle Georgia ties to federal bench

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:18 River of Life builds more than improvements to homes of needy Pause 1:36 Tree trimmers find body in Bloomfield 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 0:45 State updates fine arts education standards 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:17 Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 2:43 She lost her mother because of a tragic highway pile-up 2:19 Mayor on new air service to DC: 'Give me the phone number' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Chief Macon Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Tripp Self was appointed to fill a seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals. His term begins Jan. 1, 2017. He likens his new post to being in the replay booth at a football game and says he'll miss presiding a Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

Chief Macon Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Tripp Self was appointed to fill a seat on the Georgia Court of Appeals. His term begins Jan. 1, 2017. He likens his new post to being in the replay booth at a football game and says he'll miss presiding a Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph