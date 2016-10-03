Three midstate judges one step closer to sitting on the Georgia Supreme Court

A shortlist of applicants for three seats on the Georgia Supreme Court includes three sitting judges with Middle Georgia ties.
Gov. Nathan Deal will use the list of 13 lawyers and judges created by the Georgia Judicial Nominating Commission to fill two new judgeships and a vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Chief Justice Hugh P. Thompson of Milledgeville.
Included on the shortlist are three judges from the Georgia Court of Appeals:
▪ John Ellington, of Soperton.
▪ M. Yvette Miller, a Macon native and former “Miss Macon.”
▪ William M. “Billy” Ray II, who was born in Macon and raised in Peach and Crawford counties.
An additional six lawyers and judges with midstate ties applied for the judgeships.
The new judges appointed by the governor will serve a two-year term beginning Jan. 1 and then must seek re-election for a six-year term.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
