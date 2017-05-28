Manager: Gregg Allman to be buried in Macon

The Allman Brothers Band Museum in Macon became a mecca Sunday for fans mourning the death of co-founder Gregg Allman.
People were lined up to enter by the time the doors opened, said Greg Potter, museum trustee. Fans were leaving flowers and other tributes on the steps of what is commonly referred to as The Big House. The house was their home in the early 1970s as the band formed its distinctive Southern rock sound and rose to fame.
Allman, 69, died Saturday of liver cancer at his home in Savannah, his manager Michael Lehman told the Associated Press. Lehman also said Allman will be buried next to his brother Duane at Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon.
"That's in his wishes," Lehman said.
Duane Allman, guitarist in the band, died in a motorcycle crash in Macon in 1971.
Maggie Johnson, the museum’s marketing director, was happy to hear the news that Gregg Allman would be buried in Macon.
“I think that’s great,” she said. “It’s going to be really nice to have him there with his brother.”
There was no further details on funeral arrangements or whether the burial would be public.
Potter said ordinarily about 50 people would come to the museum on a Sunday, but that number was surpassed shortly after the doors opened.
“It’s just shaken so many people,” he said. “Most people didn’t know he was as sick as he was. It has just been a real shock.”
Among those paying respects was Barry Joiner of Swainsboro and his 17-year-old daughter, Regan, who is also a fan of the band. They decided to make the pilgrimage after hearing of Allman’s death on Saturday.
“I was deeply saddened,” Joiner said. “I grew up listening to the Allman Brothers. I’ve listened to them all my life. The band itself was different than anything around and still is.”
Tom and Penny Dolan of Tallahassee, Florida were already driving up to Macon for their first visit to The Big House when they heard the news Saturday. Tom left flowers on the steps Sunday before they entered the house.
“It just seems like we are losing more and more of the great artists I grew up with,” he said.
Some had close view of Allman’s success
Many Middle Georgia residents have memories of meeting Gregg Allman personally during the band’s Macon years. But some had a close up view of the group’s success.
Sebie Lacey and Mike Causey were members of the Warner Robins group Stillwater and toured with the Allman Brothers Band in 1976-77. They were the opening act to crowds of thousands.
“It was great,” said Lacey, a businessman today. “Who wouldn’t want to open for the Allman Brothers? It was an awesome thing and the music was so good.”
Although he had not kept in touch with Allman, Lacey said he was deeply saddened by the news of Allman’s death.
“He was a great vocalist and a great musician,” Lacey said. “When he sang a song he sang it will feeling and passion. You knew it was Gregg singing.”
Causey saw the Allman Brothers Band perform at a famous music festival in Byron in 1970 that drew a crowd estimated at over 200,000.
“They were incredible,” Causey said. “They came out and stole the show. I won’t ever forget.”
He said Stillwater would likely not have had the success that it did without Allman’s influence, and he has fond memories of opening for the band.
“It was just an incredible experience,” he said. “I was just excited to have the opportunity to play with them and be around them.”
Paul Hornsby of Macon was producer and keyboardist for the Marshall Tucker Band, which also played the Southern rock sound that Allman pioneered. Hornsby played with Gregg and Duane in a band called The Hour Glass before they formed the separate bands that would vault them to success.
“The first time I met Duane and Gregg, I knew they were stars waiting to happen,” he said.
Wayne Crenshaw
