Man killed when driver swerved to avoid crash was well known, coroner said

For about a decade, Bibb County chief deputy coroner Lonnie Miley has seen Charles Norman Campbell walking around Tom Hill Senior Boulevard.
Late Thursday, Campbell was hit by a car and died of apparent blunt force trauma at Medical Center, Navicent Health, just before 11:40 p.m., Miley said.
“He was always walking and most of the time he had a coffee cup in his hand,” Miley said. “He’s well known out there, and he’d always talk to you.”
Miley said he was not sure if Campbell was homeless, but is asking that family members contact him at 478-256-6714.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies report Campbell, 68, was standing in the turn lane in the 100 block of the road, not far from Riverside Drive, when he was hit by a 2003 Saturn ION at about 10:30 p.m.
The 27-year-old driver told investigators she was headed toward Riverside Drive when she swerved into the turn lane to avoid a car that pulled in front of her and did not see Campbell standing in the middle of the road.
No charges were filed against the driver, but investigators want to talk to anyone who has information about the accident.
Witnesses can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments