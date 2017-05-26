Driver swerves to avoid crash, strikes and kills pedestrian in turn lane

A man died late Thursday after being hit by a car on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard in north Macon.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies report the man was standing in the turn lane in the 100 block of the road when he was hit by a 2003 Saturn ION.
The 27-year-old driver told investigators she swerved into the turn lane to avoid a car that pulled in front of her and did not see the man standing in the middle of the road.
The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
No charges were filed against the driver, but investigators want to talk to anyone who has information about the accident.
Witnesses can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments