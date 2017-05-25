Dump truck takes on a sinkhole in Augusta; sinkhole wins

A dump truck met up with a sinkhole in Augusta early Thursday, WJBF-TV reports.
No one was hurt, but the truck got stuck in the sinkhole on Central Avenue, according to the station.
According to an Augusta Fire/EMA Facebook post, the Advanced Disposal dump truck got stuck in the hole after the ground opened as the truck was making a right turn.
Warner Robins had its own sinkhole Saturday, but its impact was not as dramatic.
Police did have to block east bound lanes of Watson Boulevard near Vesta Drive late that afternoon because of the small sinkhole, according to a Warner Robins police Facebook post.
Meanwhile, watermelons were everywhere early Thursday after a crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on a ramp of Interstate-85, Atlanta area media outlets reported.
Now, that’s the pits!
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
