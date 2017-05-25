Watermelons everywhere after crash on I-85

Watermelons were everywhere early Thursday after a crash on a ramp of Interstate 85, Atlanta media outlets reported.
The crash between a pickup truck carrying the watermelons and a tractor-trailer created a traffic headache for rush-hour motorists, the Atlanta Journal Constitution and WXIA-TV reported.
8:08a Gwinnett Co: Watermelons ruined but ramp now OPEN I-85nb to I-985nb #ATLTraffic @wsbradio SkyCopter @wsbtv Capt'n Cam view pic.twitter.com/l41cDTQZ9w— Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) May 25, 2017
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments