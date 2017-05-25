Royce Brannen, of Unadilla, steps over a busted watermelon while cleaning up his produce stand at the State Farmers' Market in Macon, Georgia, after a tornado passed through the area early Sunday, May 11, 2008, in this Telegraph file photo. A crash on a ramp of Interstate 85 created a similar watermelon mess for rush-traffic early Thursday, Atlanta area media outlets reported.
Local

May 25, 2017 9:46 AM

Watermelons everywhere after crash on I-85

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

Watermelons were everywhere early Thursday after a crash on a ramp of Interstate 85, Atlanta media outlets reported.

The crash between a pickup truck carrying the watermelons and a tractor-trailer created a traffic headache for rush-hour motorists, the Atlanta Journal Constitution and WXIA-TV reported.

