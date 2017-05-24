‘It just puts you in awe,’ fallen firefighter’s father says of memorial tribute

More Videos 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs Pause 0:49 Macon Beer Co. prepares for new Georgia law 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 1:08 Veterans band takes the field 2:01 Unidentified: Crash leads to grisly discovery 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 0:49 Horton breaks down big game against Dublin 2:31 Westside students eclipse their science knowledge 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:10 Man charged in spring killing claims he acted in self defense, attorney says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Firefighter killed battling fire arrives home in Montezuma Family, friends and firefighters watched as the body of Macon County volunteer firefighter Darrell Plank returned to Montezuma Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Plank died May 23, 2017, of a head injury suffered while battling a fire Saturday, May 20, 2017. Family, friends and firefighters watched as the body of Macon County volunteer firefighter Darrell Plank returned to Montezuma Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Plank died May 23, 2017, of a head injury suffered while battling a fire Saturday, May 20, 2017. Woody Marshall The Telegraph

