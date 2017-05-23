Local

Injured firefighter dies after weekend accident

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

May 23, 2017 8:11 PM

A Macon County firefighter died Tuesday after suffering a traumatic brain injury in an accident on the job Saturday afternoon.

Darrell Plank, 29, was hit in the head by a metal coupling as a fire hose snagged on the truck at the scene of a fire off Ga. 128 near Taylor County.

The 10-year veteran’s skull was seriously fractured and, according to a Facebook page devoted to prayers for his recovery, he suffered a stroke on the left side of his brain.

Plank was a father to five children, a carpenter by trade and a man of deep faith and conviction, Fire Chief Micah Kauffman said.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor

