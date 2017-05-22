Accused killer and his McRae victim ‘have had a romantic relationship for some time’

An arrest has been made in the killing of a McRae woman.
Jarvius Jemaine Woods, 30, of McRae, was charged with murder Monday in the slaying of Patrice Ellis in an 8 East Bruce St. residence.
Ellis’ body was discovered by her roommate in their home on May 15.
The roommate ran to the nearby health department to get help, but Ellis was already dead.
An autopsy found that Ellis died of “sharp force injury,” the release said.
Scott Whitley, special agent in charge of the GBI's Eastman office, said Ellis and Woods knew each other.
"They have had a romantic relationship for some time," Whitley said Monday. "He has actually resided there (at her house) at times in the past."
Woods is being held in the Dodge County jail, where he is facing unrelated charges.
The investigation was conducted by the McRae-Helena Police Department, the GBI and the state Department of Community Supervision.
The GBI sought the public’s help in identifying leads in the case.
Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the GBI at 478-374-6988, or the McRae-Helena Police Department at 229-868-2093.
