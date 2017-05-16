Clues sought after wounded woman found dead in her home

The GBI is asking the public’s help in searching for leads after a McRae woman was found dead inside her home.
Shortly after noon Monday, a roommate discovered the body of Patrice Ellis in her house at 8 East Bruce Street, GBI Special Agent in Charge of the Eastman office Scott Whitley.
Ellis’ roommate ran to the nearby health department to get help, but Ellis was already dead, Whitley said.
“Suspected wounds” were on her body, but Whitley declined to elaborate on a potential weapon pending the outcome of an autopsy in the homicide investigation.
No charges have been filed in the case, which is under investigation by the GBI and McRae-Helena police with the assistance of the Department of Community Supervision, which Whitley said is plugged into the local area.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Eastman office of the GBI at 478-374-6988, or McRae-Helena police at 229-868-2093.
