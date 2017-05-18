‘It was a stupid mistake,’ cries Macon woman accused in husband’s truck-crash death

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:28 Jury renders verdict in 'senseless killing' Pause 1:18 Firefighters help fish car out of pond 1:33 Race 'elephant in room' for health club closure 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' 0:51 Surveillance video from 2015 Club Status shooting 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 1:24 Timely hitting, good pitching lead to Game 1 win for Windsor 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career 3:10 Crest Lawn to remain a funeral home with new owner 3:27 'When he pulled for the gun, the gun went off' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The authorities say Brenda J. Wilder of Macon, Georgia, was under the influence of methamphetamine while driving a small truck 66 mph in a 45-mph zone near Central State Prison on Fulton Mill Road the night of Oct. 7, 2016. She was in court Thursday for a first-appearance hearing following her recent arrest. Her husband Daniel K. Wilder died the crash. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

