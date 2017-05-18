‘It was a stupid mistake,’ cries Macon woman accused in husband’s truck-crash death

Brenda J. Wilder was in handcuffs as she stood before a judge and sobbed Thursday while the judge informed her of the vehicular homicide charge she faces.
“Yes, ma’am,” Wilder said through tears in a Bibb County jailhouse courtroom a day after her arrest in connection with a truck crash that killed her husband last fall. “I just wanna go home.”
The authorities say Wilder, from Macon, was under the influence of methamphetamine while driving 66 mph in a 45-mph zone on Fulton Mill Road the night of Oct. 7.
Wilder was at the wheel of a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 truck when it veered from its lane and collided with an oncoming Toyota Scion, officials have said. Her husband, Daniel Karl Wilder, 39, a passenger in the pickup she was driving, was killed.
“It was a stupid mistake,” Brenda Wilder whispered to magistrate Edgeley A. Myers, who set Wilder’s bond at $25,000.
Wilder, 33, was arrested on Wednesday after investigators learned of blood-test results that apparently showed Wilder was on drugs when the crash happened.
