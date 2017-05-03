$882 million Macon road map receives green light

An estimated $882 million road map of transportation projects across the Macon metropolitan area was approved Wednesday.
The Macon Area Transportation Study Policy Committee gave the green light to the updated 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan, which provides a scope, budget and prioritization of road projects along state routes and interstates.
Much of the construction on the list of 53 roads and bridge projects would take place in Bibb County while Jones, Monroe and Crawford counties would also have some work. The funding will come from a combination of federal, state and local governments.
The committee’s vote on Wednesday was the conclusion of a 2-plus years effort, said Mike Greenwald, planning director for the Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Updating the plan involved the Planning and Zoning staff, various committees, and other state and local transportation officials. There also was a community involvement through meetings and public comment periods.
“I think it’s a good plan,” said Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Scotty Shepherd, who serves on the policy committee. “I think it will last us for a good long while so that we don’t have to make a lot of changes. Hopefully the budget can support it and we can move on with it.”
But while the long range plan outlines projects through 2040, there’s the smaller scale Transportation Improvement Program that lists projects over a four year period. The next version spans from 2018-2021. That program is updated yearly while the long-term plan is revised about every five years.
Work also continues on an updated bike and pedestrian section of the long range plan, which also features goals for public transit, freight, aviation and trucks.
“The long range plan lays out our vision to 2040, and you can amend that plan as you go along,” said Jim Thomas, executive director of the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission.
Priorities
The committee also approved Wednesday amendments to the budget to parts of the Jeffersonville Road widening, which is the top priority on the long range plan.
One phase of the project — expanding Jeffersonville from two to four lanes with a continuous left turn lane from Walnut Creek to Recreation Road — had its budget adjusted from $4.5 million to $9.3 million.
The project also includes widening Millerfield Road by two to five lanes from Jeffersonville to Bristol Drive. And the new construction estimate for expanding Jeffersonville from Emery Highway to Walnut Creek bridge went from $1.9 million to $4.3 million. The Walnut Creek bridge project’s cost was reduced from about $2 million to $1.76 million.
The changing costs are “a combination of an old estimate and changes that have occurred in the project over the course of the designs,” Macon-Bibb County Engineer David Fortson said.
The major interstate interchange project is also high on the list, with the first major portion costing about $77 million as part of I-16 will be widened from four to six lanes.
Other major road work would be construction of a $6 million overpass and tunnel around Sardis Church Road as part of a proposed Middle Georgia Regional Airport runway extension. Other plans include Eisenhower Parkway safety improvements from Bloomfield Drive to C Street as well as pedestrian improvements and new bicycle lanes along a stretch of Pierce Avenue.
Another large-scale project is the Bass Road widening, with the majority of work proposed to be finished by at least 2030. The first phase would be from Bowman Road to New Forsyth Road and cost about $24 million, according to the long range plan.
To view the Long Range Transportation Plan visit mats2040.org/lrtp/.
Information from The Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
