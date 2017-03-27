GDOT awards $148 million interstate contract

State Sen. David Lucas (D-Macon) announced Monday that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved a $148.7-million contract for the second phase of Interstate 75 and 16 expansion.
The five-phase project — estimated to cost about $495 million — is designed to improve safety at the dangerous intersection. The project features the widening of I-75 roughly from Hardeman Avenue to the I-16 split, the news release said.
“I appreciate GDOT’s commitment to phase two of the I-16/I-75 interchange reconstruction project, which addresses the reconstruction and widening of I-16 and I-75 in Macon,” Lucas said in the statement. “I know many people in Macon are probably tired of construction on the interstate, but keep in mind that this project represents a positive investment for our future.”
He added, “Continuing to improve our infrastructure will help reduce the number of accidents and congestion around the downtown Macon area. Everyone will benefit from this project and I am confident this will help further establish Macon and the surrounding area as an economic hub in our state.”
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
