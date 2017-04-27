Local

April 27, 2017 12:51 PM

‘Best of Enemies’ starring Taraji P. Henson to film in Macon; extras wanted

By Becky Purser

Calling all extras for one-day of filming in Macon for the upcoming movie “The Best of Enemies” staring Taraji P. Henson.

Catrett Casting is looking to fill several paid roles for the filming of one scene on Saturday, May 20.

The rest of the movie is being filmed in Atlanta. Henson, an Academy Award nominated actress who stars in the TV show “Empire,” also filmed “Hidden Figures” in Atlanta.

The roles up for grabs include parade attenders, beauty queens, Boy Scouts, firefighters and police officers.

Also sought are real-life WWI, WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans, those in marching bands or who have been in marching bands who have their own instruments, and majorettes or those with baton twirling experience.

Filmmakers are also seeking vintage autos from 1950-1970.

The film in a civil rights drama over the segregation of public schools in North Carolina in the 1960s.

Send an email with your name, age height, weight, phone number and three headshots to Submissions@CatrettCasting.com. For vehicles, submit a photo with info on the color, year, make and model of your vehicle.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

