‘Hidden Figures’ actress with Georgia roots wonders what other black stories are missing

5:05 The Ivy League has called Northside's Jaylan Sandifer Pause

2:21 Wesleyan responds to hate messages left in dorm

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

3:15 Woman cries, pleads guilty in boyfriend's 2014 death

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

3:45 New president/CEO joins Macon CVB

1:18 Drone flies over tornado damage in Upson County

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years