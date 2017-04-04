Betty Cantrell to film pilot for reality TV show

Betty Cantrell, Miss America 2016, is about to add reality TV star to her growing resume. The Warner Robins native said she will film a pilot episode in a few months, but could not offer additional details yet.
She made the announcement Tuesday night during her keynote speech for the Golden Eagle Awards banquet at the Grand Opera House in Macon. Cantrell said she just got the call confirming the pilot today.
“I’m about to have a reality TV show,” Cantrell said. “We’re so excited that this is happening, and it’s all because of a dream I had when since I was 5 years old to be a singer. I followed that dream and I took it every avenue I could to try to make that happen.”
Cantrell is an aspiring country singer who recently released her first single, “Soldier On.” She’s working on her debut album. In November, she recorded “Georgia on My Mind” in Macon’s historic Capricorn studio to help with the “Save Capricorn” project.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments