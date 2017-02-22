Betty Cantrell, Jonathan Windham recordings going on sale to ‘Save Capricorn’ studio

Beginning Tuesday, you can own a piece of music history that will benefit future musicians.
Recordings by former Miss America Betty Cantrell and Jonathan Wyndham go on sale to benefit Capricorn Studios.
The two tracks were recorded on Dec. 7 at the historic studio on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which immortalized the music of such legends as the Allman Brothers Band, Wet Willie, Elvin Bishop and the Marshall Tucker Band.
Cantrell, a Mercer University student, sang “Georgia On My Mind,” which she has belted out in appearances across the country since she was crowned the 2016 Miss America.
Wyndham, who rose to fame on “The Voice,” recorded “Can’t You See” by the Marshall Tucker Band.
Grammy-nominated producer Steve Ivey, a Mercer graduate, partnered with the musicians on the project.
Cantrell and Wyndham were joined by Paul Hornsby on keyboard, Leroy Wilson on drums, Charles Davis on backup vocals and Rob Evans on rhythm guitar.
All of them, including the crew, donated their time and talents to benefit Capricorn’s revitalization effort.
The one-day session was the first official recording in the studio since the building returned to Mercer’s ownership last fall.
The studio was empty for more than a decade before it was bought and stabilized by NewTown Macon.
It is now part of a residential development project from Plum to Poplar streets.
The recordings can be purchased on iTunes as a “Save Capricorn” set or bought individually under the artists’ names.
Proceeds benefit Capricorn, as Mercer has committed to raising an additional $1 million to restore the building, which will be known as Mercer Music at Capricorn.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
