Historic downtown gym to remain open — for now

1:28 The Creek 100.9 ups security to stay on the air Pause

4:23 Cop Shop Podcast: A barbecue brawl

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

1:15 He fired gunshots after the door closed on his arm in a home invasion

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'