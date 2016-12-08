Former downtown Macon Health Club owners want to retake control, keeping club open

It’s likely the downtown Macon Health Club won’t be closing on Dec. 31 as announced.
Officers of the Macon Health Center Inc., the former owner of the club’s historic building, have voted unanimously to exercise an option to lease the space from The Medical Center, Navicent Health and resume control of operations, said former Macon mayor and congressman Jim Marshall, who also is a lawyer representing Macon Health Center Inc.
“There’s no reason not to continue,” said Marshall, who was president of the corporation in 1991 when it gave the building that opened in 1908 as a YMCA on the corner of First and Cherry streets to the then-Medical Center of Central Georgia.
As part of the handover, Macon Health Center Inc. retained an option to lease the space and resume control of operations if the hospital decided to close the facility before Dec. 13, 2010, according to a news release issued by the corporation.
The agreement requires Navicent Health to continue to operate the health club for 180 days from the date its notified of the corporation’s intent to retake control of operations, according to the release.
Acting on Macon Health Center Inc.’s behalf, Marshall sent a letter to the hospital Wednesday as a notice of the group’s intent to lease the property.
In the letter, Marshall requested that Navicent Health “cooperatively and promptly announce” that the club won’t be closing by Dec. 16.
Navicent Health representatives weren’t immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon.
In 2008, The Medical Center announced plans to close the health club in 2009. Back then, the hospital said the club was operating at a $100,000 loss. The facility remained open after NewTown Macon and the health club board raised funds for capital improvements.
At one point, the club had more than a thousand members.
Contacted by phone Thursday, Marshall said he didn’t know the current membership numbers, but more than 100 people canceled their memberships after hearing of Navicent Health’s plan to close the club.
“Hopefully those folks will be coming back,” he said.
Marshall said Macon Health Center Inc. officers have discussed business and operational plans for the transition with hopes to continue operating indefinitely, possibly with a partnership that would include the redevelopment of the property while keeping an exercise space.
The club “adds significantly to the quality of downtown,” he said.
