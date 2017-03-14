Georgia lawmakers working on medical cannabis ‘resolution’

0:54 Vacant warehouse burns on Sixth Street Pause

1:05 Judge tells Kerri Fickling's neighbors why she is not in court

4:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Stopped-up toilet lands woman in jail

1:31 Separate is still unequal today, keynote speaker says

4:46 Gregg Allman performs 'Midnight Rider' at Mercer graduation

0:45 Street Party returns to Cherry Blossom Festival

0:51 Scenes From The 34th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade

1:05 Train derails in Peach County

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'