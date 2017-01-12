New bill would set up Ga. vote on medical cannabis

With the signatures of about a dozen other lawmakers, Macon Republican state Rep. Allen Peake filed a proposal that would set up a statewide vote in 2018 on the cultivation and distribution of marijuana for medical purposes in Georgia.
“Its clear we’re going to have a hard time passing a cultivation bill (in the state Legislature) for the next two years. So why not put it in front of the voters, where every poll shows there’s clear evidence that voters support this?” said Peake, just before handing his legislation to staff on the state House floor.
The reason it would be hard to get the Legislature to approve medical marijuana cultivation is that the idea has plenty of critics. Law enforcement officials and the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition have both testified against Peake’s previous medical cannabis proposals.
Acceptance of medical cannabis is seen by some as the first step on a path to recreational pot. Others are skeptical of its use as a medicine as long as it remains untested by federal authorities, as legal medicines are.
Republican Gov. Nathan Deal signed Georgia’s medical cannabis possession law in 2015, but has not supported cultivation. He’s said he thinks the industry could not be kept under control.
Peake is not asking lawmakers themselves to approve medical cannabis cultivation; he’s asking them to pass the question to voters.
What’s not yet set are the rules for any medical cannabis cultivation: where would it be grown, who could grow it, where and how would it be sold? Would it mean just liquid products, or would it include things to smoke, eat or vape?
Peake’s own preference is for cultivation of specially-bred cannabis in secure greenhouses by a handful of licensees, following the model of states like Minnesota.
Those questions would be answered in a separate bill. But Peake wants a vote on the broad idea of medicinal cultivation first. Then if there were a successful 2018 referendum, a newly elected governor and set of lawmakers would work on the rules in 2019.
A separate bill Peake filed Thursday would open the state’s medical cannabis registry to folks who have six more diagnoses: AIDS, Alzheimer's disease, autism, intractable pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and Tourette’s syndrome.
