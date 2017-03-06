No vote on bill to intervene in Macon-Bibb, Monroe border dispute

A state lawmaker’s idea to try speed an end to a costly county border dispute is dead for this year.
In a legal case going back more than a decade, Monroe County is claiming a wedge of land that includes part of the Bass Pro Shops property plus homes on both sides of Interstate 75 where Macon-Bibb collects taxes and provides services.
State Rep. Robert Dickey, R-Musella, proposed setting aside property tax money from that land, making it untouchable until the case is finished. His House Bill 436 would also make the losing county liable to pay the winning side’s legal bills after July 31.
Dickey made last-minute amendments after lawmakers raised legal questions about his bill, but in a crowded legislative schedule last week, it did not get a vote it needed for a good chance of becoming law this year. A vote next year is still possible.
Dickey said that since he filed the bill, he’s had conversations with elected officials from both counties.
“I think we’ve got some real positive conversation but also more … urgency. And that’s what I really want,” said Dickey.
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert said that his side is glad the bill didn’t move.
“It would have unnecessarily complicated an already complex situation,” Reichert said.
Monroe County Commission Chairman Greg Tapley said he is disappointed the bill is dead.
“Because until this is resolved … (Bibb County is) collecting the tax revenue and using that to their benefit, including paying the legal costs to fight the battle, while Monroe County, it’s having to come out of our own pocket,” Tapley said.
“We’re always glad to sit down at the table with Bibb County to negotiate and we’re glad to hear what they have to offer,” Tapley said.
Legal bills in the case are coming close to $3 million for Monroe County, Tapley said. Macon-Bibb’s bill was nearly $650,000 as of last fall.
Macon-Bibb has estimated that property taxes in the are worth about $2 million annually to the county and its schools.
After going through several courts, the case is now in the hands of Secretary of State Brian Kemp. Monroe County began presenting its case to Kemp in August. Another hearing date may be scheduled in May.
Maggie Lee: @maggie_a_lee
Comments