House lawmakers question, but approve, midstate border bill

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera Pause

2:29 'I can only go to a grave site,' mother of man slain in nightclub killing says

1:34 Macon children reach out to Islamic Center of Macon

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'

2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing

0:53 Man shot to death at Bloomfield mart, gunman remains at-large

1:03 Fatal argument was "perhaps about a cell phone"