Lawmakers step up pressure on Macon-Bibb, Monroe border war

Lawmakers at the state Capitol are getting more serious about trying to make Macon-Bibb and Monroe counties end years of costly litigation in a border dispute.
Whichever side loses border dispute cases would have to pay any legal bills the winner racks up after July 31, under the new version of a bill by state Rep. Robert Dickey, R-Musella.
The change “further urges both sides to a settlement in a timely manner,” said Dickey.
It’s an additional provision to his House Bill 436, which he filed earlier this week. The bill would also put all property and sales taxes from disputed areas in escrow — set aside and held by a third party — until the dispute is settled.
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp started a new round of hearings on the case last year.
The dispute centers on Monroe’s challenge to what Macon-Bibb considers its own northwest border in an area around Bass Pro Shops.
The former chairman of the Monroe County Commission has estimated his county has spent more than $2 million on the case. Macon-Bibb has spent at least $650,000 on the case. Dickey has constituents in both Macon-Bibb and Monroe counties.
Maggie Lee: @maggie_a_lee
Comments