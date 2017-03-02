Another day of searching, GBI sifting through dirt for remains of Tara Grinstead

As the sun rose over Ben Hill County, GBI and other law enforcement agencies returned Thursday to a pecan farm just outside Fitzgerald to continue sifting through dirt for remains of Tara Grinstead.
The Irwin County High School teacher and former beauty queen went missing in 2005 from her Ocilla home. Last week, Ryan Duke, who graduated from the high school where she taught in 2002, was charged with murder, burglary, aggravated assault and concealing a death.
Scores of GBI agents, including a body search team and an anthropologist, have been scouring sections of the pecan farm that includes orchards and woods for the past three days. They were also on site the previous week.
A gag order issued Tuesday prohibits law enforcement from talking about the case outside the courtroom.
Jim Connell, a Fitzgerald man curious about the case, sent up his drone for a second day Thursday over the search. Authorities are parking in a corner of a pecan orchard and appear to be concentrating their efforts in nearby woods, Connell said.
Media representatives were also once again camped out outside a gate to the pecan farm, which was being guarded by an Ocilla police officer.
The pecan farm where the search is taking place belongs to Randy Hudson, owner of Hudson Pecan Company in Ocilla.
“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the Grinstead family,” Hudson said Wednesday. “We’re fully cooperating with the GBI and the local sheriff’s agency in this investigation.
