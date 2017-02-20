New downtown parking decks could stimulate development

A large-scale downtown Macon development could gain some momentum Tuesday.
A Macon-Bibb County Commission resolution would allow the Urban Development Authority to possibly issue up to $20 million in bonds for parking decks that would tie into a proposed $50 million development. Along with the parking decks, the Exchange Block Project calls for a brand name hotel, boutique hotel, retail space, multi-family housing and offices along two downtown blocks.
The resolution would give the Urban Development Authority control of the properties at 674 Poplar St. and behind the Macon-Bibb County Government Center where the decks would be built. The authority would also seek to enter into an agreement with the Bibb County Board of Education so that payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, could be used to pay for the bonds.
“The parking decks will be public assets so instead of using existing public dollars, it uses the new dollars generated from the development,” Development Authority Executive Director Alex Morrison said.
The Exchange Block developers are Miller Heath III, CEO of MMI Capital LLC, and Tim Thornton, CEO of Thornton Realty Co. The public-private partnership would result in $60 million of “economic infusion” downtown, the resolution said.
“It stands to be catalyst for a new phase of redevelopment,” Morrison said. “It’s a big project and something that is consistent with Macon Action Plan in looking at more of a incremental approach to how we proceed on downtown development. It’s something I think would be a big turning point for that area and downtown in general.”
