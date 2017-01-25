More than a dozen tornadoes confirmed in Middle Georgia as surveys continue

Tornado survey teams have found evidence of at least 13 tornadoes that cut across Middle Georgia over the weekend.
Although 15 people died in the fierce storms in southwest Georgia, no one was seriously hurt in the midstate.
In addition to Monday’s report on five tornadoes that included the Warner Robins twister, Tuesday’s site visits confirmed Saturday tornadoes in Monroe, Baldwin, Putnam Upson, Troup, Harris and Emanuel counties.
The first to touch down hit 4.6 miles to the northeast of Thomaston at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday and tracked 1.8 miles in Upson County.
The EF-1 twister had maximum winds of 100 mph.
The National Weather Service suspects additional tornadoes hit Upson County and could visit the area again on Wednesday.
Just before 12:10 p.m. that Saturday, a weak EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds touched down 8.7 miles southeast of downtown Forsyth and tracked 9.1 miles through Monroe County.
About an hour later, folks on Lake Sinclair were taking cover when a water spout hit land as an EF-0 with 75 mph winds and traveled a little more than half-mile and damaged the county park and cabins.
At about 1:30 p.m., another tornado touched down halfway between Milledgeville and Deepstep. The EF-1 twister had wind speeds of 95 mph and tracked about a half mile.
The Emanuel County tornado hit about a mile southwest of Canoochee with 80 mph winds. The EF-0 twister spanned nearly five miles.
The outbreak began near the Alabama border earlier in the day.
At about 8:50 a.m., an EF-1 twister with 90 mph winds hit 4.2 miles southwest of LaGrange and tracked 5.6 miles. Trees were snapped west of Interstate 85 and damaged the Wal-mart Distribution Center.
An EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds hit Harrison County a mile northwest of Forston and traveled about 11 miles.
The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City is working with the Tallahassee office on Sunday’s long-track tornado that hit Wilcox County after touching down first in Dougherty County.
The Tallahassee office also is investigating the deadly tornadoes in Cook, Berrien and Brooks counties.
