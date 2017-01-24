NWS: Tornado intensified before slamming into Wal-mart in at least a 14 mile path

2:20 Tornado survivor describes experience Pause

2:39 'I didn't trust God and I took things into my own hands,' woman said of $300,000 theft

1:06 Guess which state ranks third in film production?

1:07 Security camera captures storm chaos in Warner Robins

0:59 Warner Robins residents describe their storm experiences

0:59 Monsignor Cuddy's remarks during 2013 Mass in his honor

1:55 Warner Robins fire risk rating drops for first time in many years

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

0:57 Bibb County's first fatal shooting of 2017