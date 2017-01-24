Casting call for Tonya Harding biopic set to film in Macon

A movie about the ill-fated Olympian figure skater Tonya Harding is set to start filming in Macon later this month, and a casting call invites adults to audition to be extras.
“I, Tonya,” is a biopic about Harding, who was up against Nancy Kerrigan in the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. While practicing, Kerrigan was attacked by a man who would later be traced back to Harding’s ex-husband and her bodyguard, according to the New York Times.
Harding, to be played by Margot Robbie, pleaded guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution and was banned from U.S. Figure Skating and stripped of her 1994 U.S. Championship, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Adult men and woman, of any ethnicity, are wanted to portray spectators at a sporting event, Central Casting Georgia posted on Facebook page.
A separate casting call invites adult female figure skaters of any ethnicity to portray a figure skater. Those auditioning must have figure skating experience an their own pair of skates, the post said.
Casting in Macon will take place on Monday, Jan. 30, and Wednesday, Feb. 2, the post said.
Those interested in auditioning may email tonya@centralcasting.com and put “FIGURE SKATER” or “MACON” in the subject line. Emails must include your name, phone number, a recent picture of yourself, address and preferred work date.
