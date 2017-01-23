Movie about Tonya Harding, starring Margot Robbie, to be filmed in Macon

Film crews and perhaps some big-name stars will be rolling into Macon in the next couple of weeks.
“I, Tonya,” based on the story of disgraced U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding, will be shot at the Macon Coliseum ice rink for several days at the end of January into early February, said Macon Film Commission member Elliot Dunwody.
Margot Robbie, who’s starred in “The Legend of Tarzan,” “Suicide Squad” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” has the lead role in the 2018 release, according to IMBd.com.
Sebastian Stan, who’s appeared in the “Captain America” films and “The Martian,” plays Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, who planned the attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. Allison Janney, known for her role in “The West Wing” and, more recently, the CBS sitcom “Mom,” plays Harding’s mother, LaVona Golden.
“This just shows that we work very hard to get TV series and films here in Macon,” Dunwody said. “People who come here and film love it because of our architecture and ease of getting around. We look forward to this film coming. The word about Macon is out. We’re definitely on the map.”
Location scouts for other films have checked out the Macon Centreplex — which includes the Macon Coliseum, the Wilson Convention Center and City Auditorium — in the past, Dunwody said.
Georgia offers tax credits of up to 30 percent for film, TV and digital projects, which has helped put Macon on the entertainment radar in recent years. The CW show “The Originals” has filmed in Macon three times, most recently at the Hay House and another historic home on Georgia Avenue in November.
“The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars and Motor Kings,” “42,” “Trouble with the Curve” and the TV show “Brockmire,” set to premiere April 5 on IFC, were filmed at the historic Luther Williams Field. In addition, films “The Crazies” and “Need for Speed” and the music video for Jason Aldean’s “Gonna Know We Were Here” were shot in town.
