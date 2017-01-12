‘We’re sitting at a 10,” Georgia health official says of current flu cases in midstate

If you think this is a bad year for the flu, it’s not all in your head.
The North Central Health District of Georgia has been tracking this year’s flu season and rates the severity on a scale of 1 to 10.
“Right now, we’re sitting at a 10,” Michael Hokanson, public information officer for the district, said Thursday morning.
Although the district gets wellness reports from public schools, Hokanson was trying to gather information about an outbreak of illness that closed Twiggs Academy in Jeffersonville for the latter half of this week.
“We are working on speaking with some of the folks at Twiggs,” Hokanson said.
He was not sure if the school in Jeffersonville was seeing flu or another type of virus.
Typically flu cases surge after the holidays and families have gotten together from all parts of the country, he said.
“This flu season is a little bit harsher,” Hokanson said.
The Telegraph inquired about flu-related emergency room visits at local hospitals in Macon, Warner Robins and Dublin.
Megan Allen, publications coordinator for Medical Center, Navicent Health, explained that emergency room population is their guide, although confirmation of influenza cases comes through the health district.
“We send tests performed in our ER to their lab for confirmation,” Allen responded in an email.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Georgia reached high levels of influenza-like illness during the last two weeks of 2016.
