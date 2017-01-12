Illness closes Middle Georgia school as they tell students ‘get well and rest’

Students at Twiggs Academy didn’t get a snow day last week, but they are getting a few days off this week.
The problem is, not many of them can really enjoy it.
The private school announced on its Facebook page that school will be closed for the rest of the week “due to extensive sickness throughout the school.”
No details were given about the illnesses, but the post included: “We hope and pray that everyone will take this time to get well and rest.”
Not only are classes canceled through Friday, but activities, practices and games, too.
Comments