December 20, 2016 5:23 PM

Monroe County to dedicate atrium honoring late Commissioner Jim Ham

By Laura Corley

Monroe County Commissioner Jim Ham will be honored Thursday afternoon as the county dedicates the atrium of its administration building in his memory.

Ham, a 55-year-old beef cattle farmer who had served on the commission since 1987, was killed in a single-car crash Dec. 2 on U.S. 41.

The dedication ceremony is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the commissioner’s office.

The administration building is located at 38 W. Main St.

