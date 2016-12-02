Monroe County Commissioner Jim Ham killed in crash on U.S. 41

Long-time Monroe County Commissioner Jim Ham was killed in a single-car accident on U.S. 41 Friday afternoon.
Ham was headed southbound, negotiating a curve near Woodward Road about 12:45 p.m. when his maroon Ford F-250 truck left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Ham was deceased when deputies got to the scene.
The 55-year-old beef cattle farmer had served on the county commission since 1987 and had recently been re-elected for another four-year term. He was chairman of the commission from 1992-1996.
The life-long Monroe County resident was headed home from town, where many in the community lined the streets to show support for his alma mater, Mary Persons High School. The football team left for Cartersville to play in the state semifinals.
Ham was a quarter-mile from home when he crashed.
‘People person’
Ham played key roles in the success of the local workforce development program, senior citizens center and head start program, said Commissioner Larry Evans, who served on the commission with Ham since 1987.
“He was a people person, a joyous person and a person that was always kidding and having fun, but also had a serious side,” Evans said. “He was a hard worker. We’ve watched Monroe County transform quite a bit since we went in office.”
Ham was also instrumental in having many of the county’s roads paved and a leader who was a former president of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia’s board of managers.
“He worked hard to change Monroe County in a positive way,” Evans said. “He knew how to work with his constituents.”
Another close friend of Ham was Houston County Commissioner Tom McMichael, who said Ham was a person who would always think things through before making a decision.
“He was just a good person, someone you could always count on,” McMichael said. “He was a person when you needed an answer you knew it as coming from his heart and his head. It was coming from all the right places.”
Ham’s death was not only felt on a local level but also statewide and beyond, said ACCG Executive Director Ross King.
Ham was the epitome of a public servant, King said.
“He was magnetic and gregarious,” King said. “It was impossible to meet this giant of a public servant and not be struck by his presence and his commitment and passion for his community,”
In 2007, Ham received the Emory Green award – the highest honor bestowed upon anyone serving in the ACCG. Ham was also involved with the National Association of Counties.
“(The award) magnified how much we loved and cared for Jim and his dear wife, Lydia,” King said.
