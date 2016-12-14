Bibb, Monroe called to conference table over long-running border war

In a yearslong fight between Macon-Bibb and Monroe counties about their border, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp is inviting both sides to come to an agreement.
If they don’t, it’ll be up to Kemp to weigh evidence that goes back to the 19th century and decide where to draw the line.
At issue is a wedge of land that includes part of the Bass Pro Shops property that Macon-Bibb has long counted as its own. Monroe thinks the true border there is a little farther southeast, and it has pursued Macon-Bibb through numerous courts to try and claim the area. The area includes nearby houses on both sides of Interstate 75.
Kemp has called the parties to a private settlement conference set for Jan. 4.
“Secretary Kemp is giving the parties one more opportunity to resolve this dispute before he resolves it for them,” spokeswoman Candice Broce said in a written statement.
Monroe County Commission Chairman Mike Bilderback said he doesn’t see much hope of a settlement.
“We’ve tried that two times before and failed,” Bilderback said. He estimated the county has already spent more than $2 million on the case.
Virgil Adams, the attorney representing Macon-Bibb, said, “We’ve been ordered to attend the conference. We’ve not had any discussion with Monroe County.”
Chris Floore, a spokesman for Macon-Bibb County, said that any steps forward in the process would have to be discussed with the the mayor, County Commission and their attorneys.
Macon-Bibb has spent about $650,000 on the case, according to county documents. The land that Monroe County disputes is worth about $2.1 million annually in property taxes for Macon-Bibb and its schools.
The border war goes back more than 10 years. It’s been through numerous courts, including two trips to the Georgia Supreme Court on questions about Kemp’s powers and the evidence he can consider.
After the second high court ruling, Kemp set up a hearing process much like a court case: Both sides would present their evidence and he would decide. Monroe County started presenting evidence in August. If there’s no settlement, a follow-up hearing is tentatively scheduled for April.
