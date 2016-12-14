Bibb, Monroe called to conference table over long-running border war

3:35 Cop Shop Podcast: Hungry nephew punches out aunt's window Pause

0:28 Scene of shooting of two Byron police officers

2:51 DA Cooke 'making sure the law was complied with'

1:25 'It's been a tough year,' sheriff says in wake of another police shooting

2:24 'He is deceased,' GBI agent says of shooter of Byron cops

0:33 Commission chairman compliments surveyor in Bibb-Monroe border debate

1:07 Do you know how to "Be a Good NeighBear?"

7:49 How to handle bear encounters

3:08 Northside celebrates Tae Daley's Vanderbilt signing