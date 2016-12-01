Cyclist’s autopsy inconclusive, but scene could hold clues to ‘suspicious death’

As Sabrina Riley prepares to bury her brother, no one has determined how Rufus Jones died.
The 56-year-old Perry man was found dead Tuesday, with his bicycle, down a flooded embankment in the 4600 block of Pio Nono Avenue.
That evening, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office labeled it a “suspicious death” after a passerby found Jones unconscious in a puddle of water in the ditch off the side of the road.
Riley is not sure what happened to her brother, or if he was headed home at the time.
“Nobody will ever know. There are no cameras there,” Riley said Thursday morning.
The GBI medical examiner’s autopsy on Wednesday did not note a cause of death, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
“They are waiting for toxicology results and a review of all his medical records,” said Jones, no relation to Rufus Jones.
The cyclist did suffer a broken neck, Coroner Jones said.
“He was very healthy,” said Riley, who remembers when her brother was an All-American football player at Fort Valley State University.
The Desert Storm veteran used his bicycle for transportation from “time to time,” she said.
Orange barrels now mark the spot on Pio Nono Avenue where his body was found.
A section of the dirt shoulder was washed away next to the pavement.
Riley wonders whether her brother didn’t notice the gap and tumbled off the side of the road, or if a vehicle sideswiped him on the edge of the busy thoroughfare.
“He was a sweet young man. He was an honorable veteran,” Riley said.
The sheriff’s investigation into his death remains open, according to a public affairs officer.
Anyone with information about his death is urged to call 478-751-7500.
Liz Fabian
