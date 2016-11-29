Passerby spots body submerged with bicycle

A passerby discovered the body of a Houston County man, which was found submerged with a bicycle in a water-filled ditch in south Macon on Tuesday afternoon, Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said.
The man, believed to be in his mid-50s, was spotted down an embankment in the 4500 block of Pio Nono Avenue about 4:15 p.m., Miley said.
“We don’t know whether he lost his balance and went down the embankment” or if someone ran him off the road, Miley said.
The man’s body is set for an autopsy at the GBI crime lab.
It was unclear when the man died.
“We’re pretty sure it happened today,” Miley said. “We just don’t know how long and what time.”
The man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-866-68-CRIME.
