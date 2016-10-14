Missing 20-year-old’s body found inside car

A 20-year-old woman who had been missing since Saturday morning was found dead in her car Friday afternoon in west Baldwin County, about five miles from her home.
Residents on Browns Crossing Road called the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office after lunch time Friday upon spotting Asia Macklin’s car parked in a nearby lot, Sheriff Bill Massee said. Macklin’s body was found inside.
The sheriff’s office has been asking for the public’s help with locating the woman since her disappearance.
“We put her name and picture on our Facebook accounts at the sheriff’s office and had let media outlets know that we were looking for her,” Massee said. “We are actively investigating it and trying to follow up and get as much information as we can.”
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
